Car collides with a tree near Oswestry - fire service response

One fire appliance was mobilised following a collision in Whittington.



Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that one vehicle has been made safe after it was involved in a collision with a tree earlier today.

The fire service dispatched one vehicle to the scene of Ellesmere Road, Whittington, north east of Oswestry, following reports that a crash had taken place at around 4.09pm.

One fire engine was dispatched from Ellesmere fire station.

On arrival, crews discovered that one vehicle had been involved in a collision with a tree, with no persons being found trapped.

Fire crews used small gears to secure the vehicle before making it safe electrically.

The scene was declared as cleared at 4.33pm the same day.

A fire service spokesperson said: "At 4.09pm on Saturday, January 17, fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Whittington.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Ellesmere. Crews used the small gears to deal with the incident.

"The collision involved one vehicle in a collision with a tree. No persons were trapped, and crews made vehicles electrically safe.

"The stop message was received at 4.33pm."