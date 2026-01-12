Rail replacement buses until end of Monday as Shrewsbury-to-Powys rail line remains shut after 'severe weather'

The line between Llandrindod Wells and Shrewsbury remains closed on Monday following "severe weather" on Sunday.

According to National Rail, the weather closed the line at around 10am on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales, the operator affected by the closure, said: "Due to severe weather between Llandrindod and Shrewsbury, services between Llandrindod and Shrewsbury are unable to run and rail replacement will be in place until end of day.

"We have organised buses to run between Llandrindod and Shrewsbury to assist customers to complete journeys where possible at no extra cost.

"Road transport will take longer than rail services. Please allow extra time to complete your journey."

Learn more at nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions.