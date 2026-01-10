Severn Valley Railway ploughs the way and clears snow from railway lines for Network Rail with its diesel loco

The heritage railway made available its Class 50 50049 ‘Defiance’ diesel snow clearance locomotive to the commercial rail operator on Thursday night (January 8) amid the heaviest snowfall.

Fitted with mini snow ploughs, the loco’s task was to assist with route proving and snow clearance across the West Midlands network.

The loco at New Street station

SVR managing director Gus Dunster said: “Some of our heritage diesels still have clearance to operate on the main line. The Class 50 Alliance-owned 50049 was an ideal candidate for the task, and thanks to a very quick response from their volunteers to get the locomotive ready, it was out on the main line by 11pm last night, under the control of a crew from operators Hanson & Hall.