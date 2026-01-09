Wolves v Shrewsbury Town: Travel warning issued ahead of FA Cup clash at Molineux

Wolves start their 2025/26 FA Cup campaign at home to Shrewsbury Town, with the third round tie taking place on Saturday (January 10).

Ahead of the 12.15pm kick-off, West Midlands Railway is warning passengers that services between the two towns will be busier than usual.

The train operator is asking passengers to "check before you travel" after a day of interruption to the rail network in the aftermath of Storm Goretti.

A spokesperson for Wolves has also advised people travelling to the match to allow extra time for the journey.

They said: "With icy conditions and potential snowfall expected across the West Midlands in the run up to Saturday, we strongly advise all supporters attending to allow extra time when making their way to Molineux and to also take extra care when travelling around the ground."