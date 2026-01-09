Snow causing major travel disruption with trains cancelled and delays on Shropshire roads

Live traffic data is showing delays on roads around Shropshire as people attempt to traverse the region after the snowfall.



On Thursday evening (January 8) Storm Goretti brought heavy snow, wind and rain to the region, with hundreds of homes left without power in the aftermath.

At of 10am on Friday, the A458 Harley Bank near Much Wenlock was closed due to fallen trees and stuck vehicles, and the A489 near Churchstoke was closed due to an abandoned vehicle.

(Paul Campbell/PA)

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Craig Jackson said: "There are many trees across carriageways around Much Wenlock. Please only travel if necessary and plan your journey on main routes."

West Midlands Railway has cancelled all trains on Friday morning and is advising passengers not to travel until the afternoon.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the significant ongoing transport and infrastructure disruption caused by Storm Goretti, we advise passengers not to travel on West Midlands Railway services on the morning of Friday, January 9.

"Passengers wishing to travel on the afternoon on Friday, January 9, should check their journeys before they travel as we work to resume services.

"Ticket easements are in place to allow you to travel on your existing ticket up to, and including, Monday, January 12."