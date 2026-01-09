Birmingham Airport reopens after closing for several hours in snow - but disruption continues after Storm Goretti chaos

The West Midlands has been hammered by heavy snow, winds and cold weather as the Met Office placed an amber warning on the region.

A number of travel services have been impacted, including West Midlands Railway and local motorways.

Holiday makers battle the snow leaving Birmingham Airport after all flights were cancelled after being hit by heavy snow. Heavy snow hits the Midlands causing chaos on the roads and at airports.

Last night, Birmingham Airport announced that: "Due to heavy snow runway operations have been suspended."

The update read: "Passengers due to travel should contact their airline regarding the status of flights.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority and this decision has been made with this in mind. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

One Air India aircraft declared an emergency after it was forced to divert to Heathrow as it was unable to land in Birmingham.

Airport crews spent the night battle to keep runways clear.

Today the airport is slowly restarting operations but with limited services. A Ryanair flight to Alicante was the first to leave at 5.45am.

The airport is advising passengers to check before they travel because of the possibility of delays as it attempt to get fully operational again.