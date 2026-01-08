Warning to West Midlands rail passengers as Storm Goretti predicted to bring heavy snow and high winds

Railway staff at stations across the West Midlands are working to get ready for the predicted cold and stormy weather on Thursday and Friday, with a challenging 24 hours of heavy snow, ice, rain and high winds ahead of them.

Passengers are urged to check before they travel on Thursday afternoon and evening, and particularly on Friday morning, as the storm is forecast to last well into the night, potentially affecting the start of services.

Heavy snow is forecast in Wales, the Midlands and North West from Thursday afternoon, along with high winds forecast in the South West, and potentially heavy rain in the South.

Network Rail regional director Jake Kelly said: “Thousands of railway colleagues will do everything they can to keep the railway running across the country on Thursday night and Friday morning, but even with their best efforts we are concerned that the scale of the storm means there may still be some disruption in some areas.

Snow ploughs will be out in force across the region

“While Storm Goretti is forecast to impact most of Britain, there are some areas that could be more affected than others, so our best advice to customers is simply to arm themselves with the best information they can, from National Rail or their operators.

“In the meantime, we are working hard to get the network as best prepared as we can so we can keep rail customers moving.”

A Transport for Wales spokesman said: "Due to forecasted heavy snow between Swansea (SWA) and Shrewsbury (SHR):Services may be cancelled in both directions between Swansea (SWA) and Shrewsbury (SHR).

"We expect the incident to last until the end of the day and disruption to services is expected from 15:00 until the end of the day.

"Network Rail have reported weather warnings for heavy sleet and snow in the area between Swansea and Shrewsbury and have closed the railway to all services from 1500. You cannot travel - there are no trains running and we are unable to run Rail Replacement Bus services."

Railway staff have been working to clear and grit platforms for passengers, organise extra runs of Snow and Ice Treatment Trains and snow ploughs, arrange chainsaw gangs to be on shift through the storm to remove blockages, check tunnels for low-hanging icicles, adapt trains for the cold weather, inspect key drainage sites to make sure they’re clear of obstructions, check points heating and work together to adapt service patterns and timetables to the changing weather.