Storm Goretti: Reduced rail services in the West Midlands for Thursday evening ahead of Storm Goretti snow - latest update from operators here

Railway staff at stations across the West Midlands are working to get ready for the predicted cold and stormy weather on Thursday and Friday, with a challenging 24 hours of heavy snow, ice, rain and high winds ahead of them.

Passengers are urged to check before they travel on Thursday afternoon and evening, and particularly on Friday morning, as the storm is forecast to last well into the night, potentially affecting the start of services.

Heavy snow is forecast in Wales, the Midlands and North West from Thursday afternoon, along with high winds forecast in the South West, and potentially heavy rain in the South.

Which rail services are being reduced in the West Midlands ahead of Storm Goretti?

West Midlands Railway have confirmed that due to the forecasted conditions, it will be operating a reduced service from 7pm on Thursday, saying it anticipated that routes across West Midlands and surrounding regions will be significantly impacted by Storm Goretti.

Transport for Wales said services will be disrupted from 3pm on Thursday

CrossCountry trains said it will reduce frequency on a number of routes to hourly from 3pm on Thursday, including between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street, Birmingham New Street and Reading and Birmingham New Street and Bristol Temple Meads.

Avanti West Coast has also said it will be running fewer trains on some of their routes from 3pm on Thursday and said passengers should be aware that across the network, trains that do run may be delayed, cancelled or altered at late notice due to the severe weather.

Railway staff have been working to clear and grit platforms for passengers, organise extra runs of Snow and Ice Treatment Trains and snow ploughs, arrange chainsaw gangs to be on shift through the storm to remove blockages, check tunnels for low-hanging icicles, adapt trains for the cold weather, inspect key drainage sites to make sure they’re clear of obstructions, check points heating and work together to adapt service patterns and timetables to the changing weather.



Network Rail regional director Jake Kelly said: “Thousands of railway colleagues will do everything they can to keep the railway running across the country on Thursday night and Friday morning, but even with their best efforts we are concerned that the scale of the storm means there may still be some disruption in some areas.

“While Storm Goretti is forecast to impact most of Britain, there are some areas that could be more affected than others, so our best advice to customers is simply to arm themselves with the best information they can, from National Rail or their operators.

“In the meantime, we are working hard to get the network as best prepared as we can so we can keep rail customers moving.”

A Transport for Wales spokesman said: "Due to forecasted heavy snow between Swansea (SWA) and Shrewsbury (SHR):Services may be cancelled in both directions between Swansea (SWA) and Shrewsbury (SHR).

"We expect the incident to last until the end of the day and disruption to services is expected from 15:00 until the end of the day.

"Network Rail have reported weather warnings for heavy sleet and snow in the area between Swansea and Shrewsbury and have closed the railway to all services from 1500. You cannot travel - there are no trains running and we are unable to run Rail Replacement Bus services."

Snow ploughs will be out in force across the region

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "We strongly advise you avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.

"Due to the nature of Storm Goretti, circumstances can change quickly and we are unable to guarantee you will be able to complete your journey.

"Ticket easements are in place to allow you to travel on your existing ticket up to, and including Saturday, January 10.

"If you must travel, we advise you to complete your journey before 7pm on Thursday, and ensure you check your entire journey beforehand.

"Ticket acceptance is available with Avanti West Coast to help facilitate earlier travel."