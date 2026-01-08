Storm Goretti: Reduced rail and bus services planned ahead of snow - latest update from operators here

Those hoping to use public transport over the next 24 hours are being urged to check before they travel, as the West Midlands prepares for the arrival of Storm Goretti.

Heavy snow is forecast in Wales and the West Midlands from Thursday evening, with the Met Office predicting some places could see up to 30cm of snow.

On Thursday morning, Network Rail were warning of disruption to dozens of routes, with many train operators cancelling services all together.

By lunchtime, Minsterley Motors, which runs several bus services in Shrewsbury and south Shropshire, were also warning travellers of disruption to services.

Which bus services are being reduced in Shropshire ahead of Storm Goretti?

435 Ludlow to Shrewsbury should be running on Friday but will not be serving Little Stretton, All Stretton, Wistanstow or Bushmoor.

552/553 between Bishops Castle and Shrewsbury should be running on Friday, but it will not be serving Stiperstones or Snailbeach.

540 Cardington to Shrewsbury will not operate on Friday.

745 via Bishop’s Castle and Clun to Ludlow will not operate on Friday.

A spokesperson for Minsterley Motors said: "We are expecting potential travel and service disruption on Friday, January 9.

"Please bear with us as we will have staff doing their very best to get to work, keep phone lines running, and provide regular updates on our Facebook page throughout the day.

"Safety is our priority, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during these conditions."

Snow ploughs will be out in force across the region

Which rail services are being reduced in the West Midlands ahead of Storm Goretti?

West Midlands Railway have confirmed that due to the forecasted conditions, it will be operating a reduced service from 7pm on Thursday, saying it anticipated that routes across West Midlands and surrounding regions will be significantly impacted by Storm Goretti.

Transport for Wales said services will be disrupted from 3pm on Thursday

CrossCountry trains said it will reduce frequency on a number of routes to hourly from 3pm on Thursday, including between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street, Birmingham New Street and Reading and Birmingham New Street and Bristol Temple Meads.

Avanti West Coast has also said it will be running fewer trains on some of their routes from 3pm on Thursday and said passengers should be aware that across the network, trains that do run may be delayed, cancelled or altered at late notice due to the severe weather.

Network Rail regional director Jake Kelly said: “Thousands of railway colleagues will do everything they can to keep the railway running across the country on Thursday night and Friday morning, but even with their best efforts we are concerned that the scale of the storm means there may still be some disruption in some areas.

“While Storm Goretti is forecast to impact most of Britain, there are some areas that could be more affected than others, so our best advice to customers is simply to arm themselves with the best information they can, from National Rail or their operators.

“In the meantime, we are working hard to get the network as best prepared as we can so we can keep rail customers moving.”

A Transport for Wales spokesman said: "Due to forecasted heavy snow between Swansea (SWA) and Shrewsbury (SHR):Services may be cancelled in both directions between Swansea (SWA) and Shrewsbury (SHR).

"We expect the incident to last until the end of the day and disruption to services is expected from 3pm until the end of the day.

"Network Rail have reported weather warnings for heavy sleet and snow in the area between Swansea and Shrewsbury and have closed the railway to all services from 3pm. You cannot travel - there are no trains running and we are unable to run Rail Replacement Bus services."

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "We strongly advise you avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.

"Due to the nature of Storm Goretti, circumstances can change quickly and we are unable to guarantee you will be able to complete your journey.

"Ticket easements are in place to allow you to travel on your existing ticket up to, and including Saturday, January 10.

"If you must travel, we advise you to complete your journey before 7pm on Thursday, and ensure you check your entire journey beforehand.

"Ticket acceptance is available with Avanti West Coast to help facilitate earlier travel."