Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the eastbound A5 between the Preston Island and Junction 7 of the M54 at Cluddley at around 5.15pm on Wednesday (January 7).

Three fire service vehicles were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station, where they were joined by officers from West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved three vehicles.

No people were trapped in any of the vehicles and no action was required by the fire service.

Live traffic data at around 6pm showed traffic was moving normally in the area.