Highway officers to meet to discuss problem HGV’s using a Rhayader residential street

Town and county councillor Angela Davies said she had secured a meeting with Powys Highways officers and officers from the Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency.

She said the aim is to discuss heavy good vehicles usage of Caeherbert Lane.

In the past lots of damage has been caused by lorries trying to travel down the lane, with them knocking down walls, tearing strips off windowsills and damaging pavements and road surfaces.

This has caused home owners repeated work and problems in getting affordable home insurance.

Some councillors said they can’t believe lorry drivers would try and get down the lane but some said sat navs seem to send them that way.

Councillor Davies said she hopes the meeting will lay out some options of what can be done to try and ease the problem and she invited any councillors free along to the meeting.

Meanwhile, in her monthly report to the council she said she had attended Powys County Council’s Budget meeting and Fire Service presentation, full council, strategic development planning and training for scrutiny chairs.

She said her casework in the month had included reporting pot holes, street lights, gutter and gullies, trees and hedges, school transport and Additional Learning Needs school placements issues and housing matters.

Councillor Davies said she had given a talk to the Mothers Union about her role as a county councillor, had attended a luncheon club Christmas dinner, a school learning walk looking at the Welsh language, a Crosfield house ‘Not so silent night’ event and an emergency planning event.

She said she can be contacted by email at cllr.angela.davies@powys.gov.uk or telephone, text, WhatsApp; 07964 762 292, or Facebook messenger or people can stop her in the street!