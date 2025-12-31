Having a New Year's Eve night out in Birmingham? Here's when the last trains will run to the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire

The city will be full of people going out to celebrate New Year's Eve in bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants and, while a number of people will stay out past midnight to ring in 2026, there will be a lot of people looking to get trains home.

The rail network will be running a full service across the evening into and out of Birmingham New Street and Birmingham Snow Hill, but passengers have been reminded of when the last train will be departing from each station.

Here is a list of when the last trains will be departing from Birmingham New Street and Birmingham Snow Hill to stops in the region:

From Birmingham New Street:

To Shrewsbury (including stops at Bilbrook, Codsall, Albrighton, Cosford, Shifnal, Telford Central, Oakengates and Wellington): 10.58pm

To Lichfield Trent Valley: The last train is listed as 11.12pm , but buses will run between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley/Four Oaks due to engineering works in the area

To Stafford (including stops at Smethwick Galton Bridge, Wolverhampton and Penkridge): 11.22pm

To Walsall (including stops at Hamstead (Birmingham), Tame Bridge Parkway and Bescot Stadium): 11.26pm

To Rugeley Trent Valley (including stops at Hamstead (Birmingham), Tame Bridge Parkway, Bescot Stadium, Walsall, Bloxwich, Bloxwich North, Landywood, Cannock, Hednesford and Rugeley Town): 11.36pm

To Four Oaks: The last train is listed as 11.44pm , but buses will run between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley/Four Oaks due to engineering works in the area

To Birmingham International (including stops at Adderley Park, Stechford, Lea Hall and Marston Green): 11.50pm

To Wolverhampton (including stops at Smethwick Rolfe Street, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Sandwell & Dudley, Dudley Port, Tipton and Coseley): 12.02am

From Birmingham Snow Hill:

To Worcester Foregate Street (including stops at Jewellery Quarter, The Hawthorns, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Langley Green, Rowley Regis, Old Hill, Cradley Heath, Lye, Stourbridge Junction, Kidderminster, Droitwich Spa and Worcester Shrub Hill): 9.31pm

To Kidderminster (including stops at Jewellery Quarter, The Hawthorns, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Langley Green, Rowley Regis, Old Hill, Cradley Heath, Lye, Stourbridge Junction, Hagley and Blakedown): 11pm

To Stourbridge Junction (including stops at Jewellery Quarter, The Hawthorns, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Langley Green, Rowley Regis and Cradley Heath): 11.15pm

To Worcester Shrub Hill (including stops at Jewellery Quarter, The Hawthorns, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Langley Green, Rowley Regis, Old Hill, Cradley Heath, Lye, Stourbridge Junction, Kidderminster and Droitwich Spa): 11pm

To find out more and to plan journeys, go to the National Rail Journey Planner.