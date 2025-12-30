'A great help!' Start date confirmed for new bus service linking north Shropshire towns with Telford and its hospital

The new service connecting Whitchurch to Wellington via Market Drayton will start running on Monday, January 5.

The long-awaited service will connect residents in Market Drayton, which has no railway station, with Wellington Station, as well as the Princess Royal Hospital and Telford College.

Plans for the service were first revealed in December last year, with hopes that it could begin by summer or early autumn. However, the service was delayed until January.

Market Drayton mayor Tim Manton admitted he had feared the delay could signal the end of the proposal, but said he is now delighted to see the plans come to fruition.