Knighton Mayor warns of major alterations to public transport systems in the area

He said it was disappointing that the late afternoon service, departing Ludlow at 17.50 has been withdrawn, but since there is no subsidy from Powys County Council to support this service it has to cover it costs.

Councillor Taylor said; “We have gained an extra train in both directions on the Heart of Wales Line and this is welcome.

“As a result the supplementary X48 bus service has been reduced to two in each direction because the other services were duplicating the new train service.

“A big improvement is the late service now starts from Shrewsbury station at 21.25 instead of Craven Arms where connections were not guaranteed.



“I have been compiling new timetables for the bus station, Cwrt y Offa and Pontfaen/Fronhir and they have been put up.”

Delivering his monthly report to Knighton Town Council he said; “It’s been a difficult few months for me but thanks to our wonderful NHS I am on the way to a full recovery now.

“I have spent some more of the Mayor’s Allowance on two planters for the Cwrt y Clawdd bus stop in West Street, compost to fill them and shortly they will planted with bulbs and perennials, supplemented with a few annuals.”

He said since he became mayor three new businesses have opened in the town centre, and he had introduced himself to them all and asked if they wanted an official opening ceremony.

The first two, the Turkish Barber and Honey Bees, declined his offer, but LR Silver Jewellery accepted and Lori’s shop and workshop was officially opened by Councillor Taylor recently.

He urged all councillors with any thoughts on what the council should or should not be spending council tax payers money on, to prepare a case in advance of the precept meeting with costings or savings.