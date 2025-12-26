Boxing Day traffic warning: Nearly 20 million cars expected on roads with M6 in the West Midlands set to be 'congestion hotspot'

The AA estimated 19.7 million car journeys will be made across the UK on Boxing Day, with 22.0 million on Saturday. The northbound M6 through the West Midlands, between Junction 5 (Sutton Coldfield) and 10A (the junction with the M54 near Wolverhampton), is expected to be a "congestion hotspot".

A survey of more than 10,000 AA members suggested visiting family and friends is the main reason for festive car travel, cited by 60-63 per cent of respondents asked about their plans for the 11 days up to and including January 5.

This is closely followed by shopping trips (47-52 per cent), while work will account for 27-29 per cent of journeys.

For Boxing Day, 49 per cent of survey respondents said they will make a car journey of up to 50 miles, while 9 per cent said they intend to travel further.

Likely congestion hotspots over the coming days identified by the RAC and transport analytics company Inrix include:

– The M25 clockwise from Junction 7 to Junction 16.

– The M25 anti-clockwise from Junction 17 to Junction 12.

– The M40 northbound from Junction 8A to Junction 10.

– The M1 southbound from Junction 16 to Junction 6.

– The M6 northbound from Junction 5 to Junction 10A.

Traffic levels are expected to be highest between 10am and 7pm, so drivers are being urged to set off outside that period if possible.

The AA estimated there will be 18 million car trips on New Year’s Day, which is lower than its expected total of 18.3 million for Christmas Day.

But traffic levels are expected to swiftly recover, reaching 20.7 million on January 2 and 22.0 million on January 5 when many people return to work and school.

Drivers in the south will be affected by the continued closure of the M27 motorway in both directions between Junctions 9 and 11 until 4am on January 4 for major works.

This is disrupting journeys between Southampton and Portsmouth.

Shaun Jones, AA expert patrol, said: “Throughout the festive season we see a real mix of activity on the roads.

“Visiting family, picking up shopping and getting back into work all keep people moving locally, even when the long-distance trips are few and far between.

“New Year’s Day stands out as the quietest moment in the whole period, giving drivers a rare chance to avoid congestion.

“But the calm is short-lived. By January 2, traffic rebounds fast as work and school return, and breakdown call-outs rise sharply.”

Drivers not venturing out over the festive period are advised to get their cars ready for the new year by carrying out checks on their tyres, battery, screenwash and fuel level.

Roadworks lifted

National Highways said it would lift more than 90 per cent of roadworks on its network of motorways and major A-roads in England by 6am on December 21, and they will not return before the early hours of January 2.

Pressure on the roads will be exacerbated by major disruption to rail services continuing for several days.

As usual, the entire network shuts down on Christmas Day and most operators will run no trains on Boxing Day.

Network Rail engineering projects on multiple sections of the West Coast Main Line will affect journeys to and from London Euston between Saturday and January 4, as well as journeys between Scotland and northwest England from New Year’s Day to January 14 inclusive.

Elsewhere on the network, no services will run between Stansted Airport and Cambridge North, or between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge, up to and including January 3.

London Waterloo, one of the UK’s busiest stations, is closed to trains until the end of Sunday, and will have a reduced timetable up to the start of January 5.

In Scotland, services between Dalmuir and Balloch/Helensburgh Central, and between Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich, will only resume on January 2.

Some 95 per cent of Britain’s railways will be unaffected by engineering work over the festive period, Network Rail said.