'They look home-made': Shropshire drivers hit by punctures caused by mystery 'metal spikes'
More than a dozen Shropshire drivers have suffered punctures in recent days - seemingly caused by metal 'spikes' on the roads.
Plus
Published
Last updated
The incidents have been reported in the Broseley and Madeley areas, with one garage owner revealing he has had 13 people with punctures caused by the items since Monday.
Adam Richards, who runs Broseley Tyres, said that eight people had come in with punctures just between 1pm and 5pm on Monday.
The items removed from the tyres are small, flat, boomerang-shaped pieces of metal.