Shropshire's most and least used railway stations in 2025 revealed as passenger numbers rise

Topping the annual list is Shrewsbury station, with 2,321,270 passenger entries and exits between April 2024 and March 2025.

That represents a rise of more than 300,000 from the year before, and half a million more than the year before that.

Telford Central - second on the list - recorded 1,177,576 entries and exits (up by more than 100,000) followed by Wellington with 676,396.

Ludlow was Shropshire's fourth-busiest station (271,100) followed by Gobowen (247,608) and Shifnal (236,680).