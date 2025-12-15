Funded by Powys County Council and Transport for Wales, the X48 service is run by Celtic Travel and operates six-days a week (excluding Sundays and bank holidays), providing a vital link along the Heart of Wales line.

Following a recent review of the service, including feedback from passengers, residents and businesses, a new and improved timetable is now available.

It includes four bus journeys per day, six days per week, a bus journey between Craven Arms and Llandrindod Wells that fills the ‘train gap’ on the Heart of Wales Line between 11:30am and 16:09pm which are train departure times from Shrewsbury and an extended last bus journey of the evening, which now starts in Shrewsbury as opposed to Craven Arms, departing at 21:35pm.

This bus journey continues to Llandrindod Wells, arriving at 23:40pm and then Builth Wells arriving at 23:50pm offering a vital late-night service for customers.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: “Powys has benefited from a real overhaul and upgrade of its public transport network recently and we are really pleased to commit to a further 12 months of funding for the bus route between Craven Arms and Builth Wells.

“The X48 was added to our network of bus routes as a trial last December with over 5,200 passengers using the route in the first year. We are hoping that the improved timetable will allow more people to benefit from this vital transport link.

“Please remember to use our new interactive bus route map have a look at the new timetable before planning your next journey.”

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration, Transport for Wales said: “The X48 service demonstrates how Transport for Wales and Powys County Council are working together to deliver a more integrated and sustainable transport network as part of the Bridge to Franchise programme.

“This collaboration is a key step towards the Welsh Government’s bus reform ambitions, ensuring better connectivity between rural communities and rail services, while supporting environmental targets and improving accessibility.

“By aligning investment and planning, we’re creating a stronger foundation for the future franchised network and delivering real benefits for customers today.”

Links to timetables can be found at www.powys.gov.uk/localbuses .

Up-to-date travel information can be found on the Traveline website or by calling Traveline on 0800 464 00 00