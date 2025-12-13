Oswestry and Ellesmere Police said they had been called to attend the incident, on the Hengoed Road, at around 5.10pm yesterday - Friday, December 13.

Officers said they closed the road to help an occupant of the car who was restricted by a mobility issue.

They also offered thanks to the occupants of the farm for helping those involved in the crash.

The vehicle crashed into a hedge and a farm building. Picture: Oswestry and Ellesmere Police

Posting on social media Oswestry and Ellesmere Police said: "On Friday, December 12, at 5.10pm officers from the local Oswestry Response Team assisted by officers from the Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team responded to an emergency report of a road traffic collision on the Hengoed Road just outside of Oswestry, involving a single vehicle with an occupant being trapped.

"Upon arrival at the scene, it was confirmed by officers that one vehicle was involved in the collision having gone off the road colliding with a hedge and a farm outbuilding causing extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle.

"A road closure was quickly put in place to protect the scene and those involved.

"A passenger remained in the vehicle, but this was as a due to a mobility issue rather than being medically or mechanically trapped.

"The officers were assisted by an Oswestry Fire and Rescue crew who provided an initial medical assessment, assisted the remaining occupant out of the vehicle, and made the vehicle electrically safe.

The road was closed due to the crash. Picture: Oswestry and Ellesmere Police

"The occupants of the vehicle were advised to attend an A&E as a precaution as no serious injuries were reported or discovered at scene, with the vehicle safely removed to the side of the road and initial police enquiries finding that there was no wrongdoing by those involved.

"Oswestry Police would like to thank the occupants of the farm who assisted with recovering the vehicle which allowed emergency services to operate around it without obstruction and allowing its occupants to be able to exit it safely, and when safe to do so reopen the road.

"As well as thanking members of the public who stopped to assist the occupants of the vehicle at the time of the collision.

"Oswestry Police would like to take this opportunity to advise and warn road users to drive safely, respect the laws of the roads, drive to the conditions of the road and to respect other road users to ensure that their driving and/or vehicle isn’t the cause of a collision.

"Stay in lane, don’t risk unnecessary overtakes, remember to switch from high to low beams for oncoming traffic and remain on or under the speed limit in place.

"Please drive safe and arrive safe, thank you."