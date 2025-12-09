Birmingham Airport warns passengers about Storm Bram flight disruption due to heavy rain and winds

Birmingham Airport has issued a warning for passengers travelling on flights today as Storm Bram arrives in the UK.

There is no Met Office weather warning for the West Midlands, but the airport has urged passengers to check with their airline for any disruption to flights.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: “Please be aware of weather disruption today and check with your airline for any disruption to your flight.

“For your airline contact details, you can view our Airline Directory here: orlo.uk/epJEr”

The Met Office has issued several “danger to life” weather warnings for rain and wind in parts of Scotland, Wales and south-west England amid Storm Bram.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to cause disruption across parts of the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, forecasters have warned.

An amber weather warning for “very strong and disruptive winds” has been issued for north-west Scotland as the Met Office said the storm could cause damage to buildings and homes, power cuts and travel disruption on Tuesday night.

Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are expected for a few hours, and some places may experience gusts of up to 90 mph, the Met Office said.

Met Office weather forecast for the West Midlands

Here’s the latest weather forecast for the West Midlands as Storm Bram hits the UKTonight:

​Today:

A mainly wet and cloudy start to the day with occasional periods of rain and drizzle through the morning, most persistent over hills. Brightening up through the afternoon. Windy with upland gales possible, easing later. Exceptionally mild. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Cloud and rain will eventually move eastwards leaving a mostly clear night with patchy cloud. Wind easing but will remain blustery, especially on higher ground. Staying very mild for December. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Wednesday:

A much brighter day with sunny spells across the region. Some isolated showers for the west, but easing as they track eastwards. Winds remain breezy throughout but cooler than Tuesday. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Turning cloudier again on Thursday but staying mostly dry. Showers moving in overnight with sunshine and showers to end the week. Wet and windy again for Saturday. Staying mild.