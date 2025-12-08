Time to take the M54 all the way to Shrewsbury and reap economic benefits say Shropshire politicians

The M54 motorway should be taken all the way to Shrewsbury. That is the view of business and civic leaders as we approach the famous road's 50th birthday later this week.

The 23-mile stretch of motorway currently runs from Essington, near Wolverhampton, to Wellington where it blends seamlessly with the A5 to Shrewsbury.

But there has been a groundswell of support for the notion of re-designating the stretch between Wellington and the Preston Boats junction in Shrewsbury as motorway as well.

In 2019, Shropshire councillors were asked to back a campaign to get the motorway extended, with one member even claiming the current situation could even be putting foreign investors off.

Beth Heath is the former chair of Visit Shropshire and a director of Shropshire Festivals which includes a business festival held annually in Telford.

She said: "As someone who delivers large festivals and champions tourism in Shropshire, I believe how our county is perceived from the outside makes a real difference.

"Rebranding that section of the road as part of the M54 may be a small, technical change but it could significantly enhance confidence in our transport links.