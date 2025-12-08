A41 speed camera update: Shropshire councils to discuss next steps to improve safety along notorious road stretch

An independent review of the A41, which runs through the county from Albrighton to Whitchurch, found that 13 sections of the route have significantly higher rates of serious and fatal collisions than the national average.

Despite those findings, the report, jointly commissioned by Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council, concluded that an average speed camera scheme is not recommended.

The decision angered Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion, who, in 2022, allocated £600,000 for road safety measures, including £400,000 specifically for developing and delivering average speed camera schemes in Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Both councils have now moved to reaffirm their commitment to working with the PCC to improve road safety along the A41. Representatives from the two authorities have already met to discuss the report's findings and agree the next steps.

The councils were due to meet this week before they meet Mr Campion in early January to discuss the PCC’s commitment and the possibility of installing cameras on the route.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: "Shropshire Council welcomes the support of the PCC to improving safety on the county’s roads.

"I look forward to meeting in the new year to discuss how working in partnership we can deliver the average speed cameras on the A41, how we can address the other issues raised by the independent report, and further across Shropshire.

"Together with colleagues from Telford & Wrekin Council, I hope that we can work to make our roads safer for all road users."

The report also recommends further analysis at key locations which may justify additional interventions. Both councils say they will continue working jointly, with another internal meeting scheduled this week ahead of talks with the PCC.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "The independent report provides opportunity to have meaningful discussion and implement measures that will make the A41 safer for everyone.

"While the study shows that many issues relate to signage, markings, and layout, most of which have already been completed, managing speed remains an important part of improving safety.

"Contrary to recent speculation, Telford & Wrekin Council has not rejected the use of average speed cameras on the A41. In fact, we strongly support measures that improve road safety for all users and look forward to meeting the PCC in January to make this happen while securing commitment from West Mercia Police to continue enforcing the speed limit on the road."

The council said the A41 is a vital strategic route for communities and businesses, carrying thousands of vehicles daily and linking the West Midlands with the North West, making its safety a key priority for both authorities.