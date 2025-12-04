Moment Audi left dangling precariously over River Severn despite nearby warning sign

An Audi driver in the West Midlands clearly didn’t clock a big red warning sign about parking too close to the water.

Witnesses said it looked “something from the Italian Job” as the black Audi A4 was left dangling above the River Severn in Worcester.

The black Audi A4 that was left dangling over the River Severn at Worcester Rowing Club on December 1 2025.

The car is thought to have rolled forwards after being left outside Worcester Rowing Club on the afternoon of Monday December 1.

In an ironic twist, the £40,000 motor was photographed next to a red triangle sign warning drivers of the dangers of their vehicles toppling into the river.

Keith Hiley, who stumbled across the car, said he was baffled how the driver ended up in the situation.

The 67-year-old said: "I think there was a touch of embarrassment there, you know, 'you're in the spotlight, mate, because you've done something really, really ridiculous’. It's not the sort of thing you see every day.

A nearby red triangle sign warning drivers of the dangers of their vehicles toppling into the River Severn at Worcester Rowing Club.

"The driver wasn't a member of the Rowing Club so shouldn't really have been parked there in the first place. My understanding is that he parked the car and walked into town but while he was away the handbrake failed and it rolled towards the edge.

"I took a picture of it because the sign was perfectly in the background. He clearly hadn't looked at it but I'm sure he did when he came back."

Members of the rowing club contacted police who organised for the car to be towed to safety.