Shock pub footage shows perilous road crashes at a notorious Shropshire crossroads which is among the most dangerous in the West Midlands

Video footage shows just some of the crashes that have happened at a notorious north Shropshire crossroads deemed “one of the most dangerous in the West Midlands”.

The compilation – taken from CCTV footage from the White Lion pub that is based at the Llynclys crossroads – shows just some of incidents that have led to calls for urgent safety measures to be put in place.

At just after 1.50pm on Monday, October 6, a vehicle is seen crossing the A495 to get to the other side of the A483. However, as it does so, it is struck on by another vehicle – instantly tipping it onto its side.

The next piece of footage was taken shortly before 2.40pm on Good Friday – a notoriously busy time for traffic. On that occasion, a vehicle sustains front-end damage after being hit be a car travelling from the B4396.

The footage then continues after the crash to show the vehicle that caused the incident with a damaged front wheel and debris flying on the grass verge.

The next crash that is shown was taken just six days later. At 9.40am on Thursday, April 24, a 4×4 travelling from the A495 is seen careering into another vehicle that was coming from the other direction, before ending up on the grass verge.

The final crash shown is arguably the most shocking. Taken at just after 6.50am on Friday, July 17, is shows a police car parked on the verge just passed the crossroads. However, a small white car heading north to south on the A483 is hit on the driver’s side by a lorry coming from the A495, spinning it a full 360 degrees.

A still image taken from the White Lion Pub's CCTV cameras shows just one of the crashes that have happened at the notorious Llynclys crossroads. Picture: The White Lion

Last week, Helen Morgan, the MP for North Shropshire, held a public meeting at Llanymynech Memorial Hall to discuss what can be done to improve the safety for road users at the crossroads.

While a bypass is still “on the table” and is Mrs Morgan’s preferred long-term option, realistically there is no immediate prospect of that happening.

However, Joe Walmsley, the route manager for National Highways, told a packed audience of more than 140 people that a roundabout could be put in place, with a slight realignment on some of the local road networks where it connects to.

“We have got a design for this roundabout, and that is what we’ve been working on for the past year with representatives,” said Mr Walmsley.

“It will have a natural effect on neighbouring landowners, so we’re now in a point where we’re reaching out to start discussions with them.”

Mr Walmsley explained that National Highways is funded in five-year investment cycles by the Government, with the third cycle to begin in April.

Monitoring of traffic movements has already taken place at the crossroads, while the next stage is to take core samples out of the road.

“We’re going to do topography studies to see what ground works need doing, and doing drainage works,” said Mr Walmsley.

“I can’t stand here and say ‘we’re going to deliver it on this date’, but there’s a lot of confidence and we’re working really hard to secure the funding to be able to deliver what we know is needed.

“We know there have been a lot of suggestions made about what we can and can’t do. We’ve looked at three different options.

“Two have included traffic signals, and one a roundabout. Our stance is ‘if we’re going to do it, let’s do it properly’ and that is a roundabout.

“When we looked at traffic signals, although they’re seen as being a quick fix, that’s often not quite the case and it would have been just as complicated if we ran through electrical connections. So that is why we’ve landed on the roundabout being our preferred route to addressing the concerns at the crossroads.”

'I've nearly been knocked over 20 times while walking the dog'

Paula Griffiths, who who moved to the area from Oswestry, said she has been nearly knocked over 20 times while walking her dog.

“You need to have speed cameras,” she said.

“There are signs, but it does not stop them. At 3 o’clock in the morning, we can’t sleep because the wagons are speeding down and it’s horrendous.

“You’ve got biy racers going all the time and at weekends. I get overtaken by wagons, I get overtaken by cars, buses speed – everyone speeds.

“The only way to stop that is by having speed cameras. I’ve been screaming, ‘so down’ and I’ve had people get out and abuse me.

“Unless you live on that road and you witness it every day, it’s a living nightmare.”

Sandra Hayward, who has lived by the crossroads since 1984, says even “minor accidents” are putting additional strain on emergency services being called out.

“I would just want a pot of paint and a highways jacket and I would paint the crossroads so everyone can see it,” said Ms Hayward.

Her partner, Stewart Huxley, added that the traffic monitoring data that National Highways gathered was done at the quietest time of the year.

“In the summer, the traffic crossing the A483 goes up tenfold,” said Mr Huxley.

“What is going to solve that problem? Also, we only see a policeman when there’s an accident at that crossroads.

“I have rung the police at least three times a week for over two months, complaining about two teenagers who should be at school but stand on them crossroads distracting drivers, getting a lot of lorry drivers to sound their horns. The amount of near misses there have been in the last three months!

“All of the houses on the crossroads have got crime numbers, but nothing has been done.”

Rod Lake, traffic management advisor at West Mercia Police, said he will take it up with the local police officer.