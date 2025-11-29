MP asks minister to break deadlock over speed cameras on Shropshire's 'very dangerous' A41

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, supports proposals to have average speed cameras installed along the A41, which runs through the county from Albrighton in the south up to Whitchurch in the north.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Alan Campbell, agreed to raise the matter with the Department of Transport.

Mr Pritchard told the Commons he had secured funding three years ago, with the help of police and crime commissioner John Campion, but the plan had effectively been vetoed by Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Councils.

In 2022 Mr Campion allocated £600,000 for road safety measures across the West Mercia force area, including new staff for the police road safety team and two additional mobile speed camera vans. Of that funding, £400,000 was specifically set aside for developing and delivering average speed camera schemes in Shropshire and Herefordshire, subject to business case approval.

But a report into safety on the A41 by Amey for the councils controversially concluded earlier this year that there is “no clear justification for the use of average speed cameras on the A41”.



Mr Pritchard asked Mr Campbell for a debate on the matter.

"The A41 in Shropshire has seen many deaths and injuries over many years," he said. "It is a very dangerous road.