M54 lane remains closed on motorway near Wolverhampton - latest update on when it will open as work continues to repair damage to central reservation

National Highways West Midlands have warned that one lane of the M54, between Junction 2 for Wolverhampton and Junction 3 for Albrighton, remains closed, and will stay closed for several days, following the multi-vehicle crash.

The motorway was closed at around 11.40pm on Tuesday following reports of a collision between a Renault truck and a Citroen Berlingo.

Four people were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene, with two men being given treatment for non-serious injuries, and two other people being discharged at the scene.

The lorry had ended up on its side after the collision. Photo: National Highways

The crash also resulted in 'extensive damage' being caused to the central reservation of the motorway, leading to lane two of two closing in both directions.

Now, National Highways West Midlands has stated that the lane will remain closed 'for several days' to make way for repairs to the damaged reserve barrier.

A highways spokesperson said: "Lane two of two remains closed in both ways on the M54 between Junction 2, Wolverhampton, and Junction 3, Albrighton, due to extensive central reserve barrier damage following a collision.

"These lane closures will remain in place for several days.

"Delays of approximately 10 minutes both ways."

Considerable damage was caused to the central reservation barrier with some 60 posts needing repair, stretching along 150-200m of carriageway. Photo: National Highways

Pictures from the scene show the damaged barrier, with around 60 posts needing repairs along a 200m stretch of carriageway.

Attending the incident on Tuesday, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.40pm last night (Tuesday, November 25) to reports of a collision on the M54 westbound between junctions 2 and 3.

"The collision involved a Renault Captur, a Renault truck and a Citroen Berlingo van.

"Officers attended, and the road was closed whilst recovery of the vehicles took place. An ambulance attended."