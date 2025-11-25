Call for default 20mph speed limit in all Shropshire Council residential areas

In September 2020, Shropshire Council approved the development of a programme introducing 20mph speed restrictions outside schools, where existing highway conditions suggest it would be appropriate to do so.

This includes in Brockton near Much Wenlock, where signs and road markings were recently installed along the road outside the village’s primary school.

The same restrictions have also been in put in place outside many other schools, including The Grove School in Market Drayton, The Thomas Adams School in Wem, The Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer, St Martins 3-16 Community School and Holy Trinity C of E Primary School in Oswestry.

Last year, it was announced that an 18-month School Streets pilot was to begin at six schools across the county, including Gobowen Primary School.

Submitting a question to the council's cabinet ahead of its meeting last week, Councillor Craig Emery, who represents Selattyn and Gobowen for the Green and Progressive Independents, said that, while the trial has been a success, there has been “limited information” as to whether it will continue.

He added that students regularly wait 20 minutes to cross the 40mph road outside their college to catch a bus to Oswestry, and his hope would be for Shropshire Council to “go further and faster” by a introducing a default 20mph speed limit in residential areas. This, he said, would reduce the complexity of school streets and ultimately save the council money.

Councillor Craig Emery (inset) wants a default 20mph speed limit in all residential areas of Shropshire. He has also asked if a trial to have temporary restrictions outside Gobowen Primary School (main image) will be made permanent. Picture: Shropshire Council

“The default speed limit of 20mph on built-up roads in Wales has brought multiple benefits,” said Councillor Emery.

“Lower speeds in Wales have led to 630 [26 per cent] fewer casualties in the 12 months after the national speed limit change compared with the previous year, including 80 fewer fatal or serious injuries.

“Lower than expected vehicle damage claims has enabled esure Insurance Group to reduce its premiums for Welsh drivers, and esure is now committed to reducing policy prices for customers within three months of identifying a new 20mph area in the rest of the UK.”

Councillor Emery therefore asked if cabinet members could provide an update on their plans to bring safer streets to Shropshire as a priority, especially outside schools, SEND colleges and built-up residential areas.

In response, Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, said: “We have met with counterparts in Oxfordshire, where the Liberal Democrat and Green administration successfully rolled out a 20mph transformation programme where local parish and town councils could request reviewed speed limits with the support of their local county councillor.

“As I have answered previously, this work is complicated by the 20mph outside schools programme introduced by the previous Conservative administration.

“We will work with officers to provide a robust mechanism for delivery, aligning our manifesto pledge with the emerging Local Transport Plan and Local Plan. This will ensure schemes are fit for purpose.

“Regarding School Streets, I share Councillor Emery’s frustration with the suspension, especially in the case of Gobowen. Last week, I asked officers to provide an update for affected local members, this is in train, and a clearer position will be available shortly.”