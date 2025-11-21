Kington’s bus station to be upgraded to create a better passenger experience

The bus shelter on Mill Street will be replaced and a real time information board will be installed to provide live updates in bus arrivals

Herefordshire Council is launching the major initiative to improve the bus waiting experience for passengers across the market towns.

As part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan, the public transport team will be upgrading bus stop infrastructure with the aim of making public transport more attractive and to encourage higher usage.

The first part of the project will concentrate on the main interchanges, railway stations and central areas within each market town.

It will include general maintenance and significant modern upgrades including essential work like graffiti removal and general shelter upkeep to ensure a cleaner and safer environment.

Passengers can also look forward to new features designed to create a more comfortable and informed waiting experience.

These upgrades include modern shelters and improved lighting for enhanced safety and visibility and the introduction of new real-time passenger information screens at bus stops, providing live updates on bus arrivals.

At a Kington Town Council meeting, the town’s county councillor said the bus shelter on Mill Street will be replaced, the area will be cleaned up and passengers will be have a digital system which will tell them when the next bus is due, if it is running late etc.

He said the bus shelter on Bridge Street may also be updated and there was consideration of placing a bus shelter at Headbrook but he said it is not possible due to there being nowhere to put it other than on the wrong side of the road, which would be dangerous with people having to cross the road when the bus arrived.

Suppliers are being arranged now to carry out the improvements.

The town council noted the information.