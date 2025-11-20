Lane reopened on M54 after 'multi-vehicle' collision - but drivers warned of delays

Police are on the scene between Junction 2 at Wolverhampton and Junction 3 at Albrighton. Vehicle recovery is being arranged.

There are currently delays of 55 minutes above normal travel time, with approximately five miles of congestion backed up on the road.

Road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible, and to give themselves plenty of time to make their journeys.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Police have been approached for comment.