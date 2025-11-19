Opponents in Shropshire A41 speed camera row set to meet

A report into safety on the A41 by Amey for Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Councils controversially concluded earlier this year that there is “no clear justification for the use of average speed cameras on the A41”.

Now West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion says a meeting has been organised between him and the two councils in January 2026.

Mr Campion says a request for a meeting was received on November 10 and a time agreed on Friday, November 14.

A row over how independent the ‘high level’ report was, why councillors from the Newport area were ‘not involved’ in framing it, and the use of £400,000 for average speed cameras had erupted the day before at a full Telford & Wrekin Council meeting.

Leaders at Telford & Wrekin Council say that as Mr Campion has £400,000 he could spend it on speed cameras.

Mr Campion says the money was “contingent on the outcome of a route study led by Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council”.

That ‘evidence-based’ study has concluded that “no part of the route is experiencing speeding such that adoption of average speed cameras would be justified”.

Conservative councillors representing wards along the route were in uproar at the meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council last week.

Councillor Stephen Burrell (Edgmond), who has represented the area for 18 years, said cameras make “so much sense”.

Councillor Stephen Burrell pictured at the Sambrook junction of the A41. Picture: Stephen Burrell

“Average speed cameras would greatly advance the cause of safety.

“How many more deaths and injuries do there have to be before action is taken?”

He added that it would be “great to know” why a report was commissioned “without the knowledge or representation” of local councillors.

He proposed a motion which called for bringing about the “installation of average speed cameras”.

The council’s Labour leadership accuses the Conservatives of “misrepresenting the comprehensive and independent nature of this report, which was commissioned to objectively analyse the issues and propose solutions to reduce accidents and fatalities on the A41”.

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour, St George’s) the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said he is ready to support speed cameras.

Councillor Richard Overton. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

But he said the independent report has concluded that they were “not necessary at this time”.

Councillor Overton said if the PCC wants to invest in average speed cameras, he can and the council can work with him.

But he added: “We don’t need political point scoring or misrepresenting the facts. Our focus is on solutions not headlines.”

Councillor Thomas Janke (Lib Dems, Newport South) urged action.

“We need to control the speed, the issue can’t be ignored,” he said.

Councillor Peter Scott (Independent, Newport West) urged all sides to “get our fingers out”.

“It is a dangerous road. Let’s stop talking and get some action because that is what the people want to see.”

Cyclist and motorcyclist Councillor Tim Nelson (Conservative, Newport North) said: “We need action on reducing and managing speed now.”

Conservative group leader councillor Andrew Eade (Church Aston & Lilleshall) accused Labour councillors of “putting the backs up” of the PCC and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard with a “tuppeny ha’penny amendment”.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

Councillor Eade’s group’s motion had been substantially amended by the Labour group before being agreed with their substantial majority.

The Labour motion supported average speed cameras “should their installation be deemed necessary” and said they “would be fully funded by the PCC who has £400,000 specifically allocated for this reason”.

Councillor Overton hit back by saying Conservatives had been “making up stories”.

“The PCC and the MP came out and said we had decided to do something we haven’t decided to do.

“Speeding is a matter for the police and PCC and if he wishes to put average speed cameras on the A41 he can do that and we will work with him to do that.”

He added: “We have invested more in that road as a local authority on the A41 to improve it and we will do what we can for our residents to make the road safer.

“If he wishes to invest in speed cameras then he can.

“He needs to deliver on the job he’s supposed to do before he leaves office.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said Labour councillors were now “deflecting” after being “embarrassed” by the report’s conclusions.

After the meeting he said: “I know the harm that is too often caused on our roads, that’s why I am focused on doing all I can to reduce it.

“In 2022, I allocated funding to deliver an average speed camera scheme on the A41.

“Three years later, following many delays, councillors are now distancing themselves from the professional advice they have received from a report they commissioned, at great cost to the taxpayer.

“In an attempt to save face, some are choosing to hide their embarrassment by deflecting, rather than focusing on what’s in the best interest of local communities.

“I will play my part in tackling road safety, which is what is important here – but the political grandstanding needs to stop.”