Fire crews called to reports of crash on Whitchurch road

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a fire engine from Whitchurch Fire Station had been called to reports of the collision on Rosemary Lane at 7.22pm.

The crew found two cars, with no people trapped, so made the cars safe and removed them from the road.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.22pm on Wednesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Whitchurch on Rosemary Lane.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Whitchurch and crews used the environment agency equipment and small gear to deal with the incident.

Also at the scene of the incident were the Police, at what was a road traffic collision involving 2 vehicles with no persons trapped.

"Crews made vehicles safe and left the scene at 7.37pm."