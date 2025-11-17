Kids across West Midlands able to travel free as National Express extends festive travel offer

National Express is offering affordable fares from £6 one-way from coach stations such as Wolverhampton and Birmingham while up to three children aged 15 and under can travel for free with a fare-paying adult.

Tickets are available at the National Express website, using the promo code KIDSFREE.

Sarah Rosier, Customer Experience Director for National Express, said: "At this time of year we know it can be stressful and expensive for families.

"That’s why we're making it easier and more affordable to create special memories together this festive season.

"Whether it's visiting the Christmas markets, watching a pantomime, or a Twixmas trip to keep the kids entertained, our kids go free offer is helping parents save on travel costs so they can enjoy winter adventures with the whole family."

Kids will be able to travel for free on National Express coach services until the new year. Photo: Tony Behan

Amidst planned rail disruption over the Christmas and New Year period, the UK’s biggest scheduled coach operator said it was also stepping up with thousands of frequent, reliable and convenient coaches to destinations across the UK.

A spokeswoman for National Express said: "National Express continues to lead the way in reliability, with punctuality across its coach network consistently exceeding 90 per cent and cancellations less than 0.2 per cent.

"Passengers can rely on the UK’s most trusted service, offering an extensive network of routes connecting destinations across the country and a market-leading customer experience.

"Families can expect a safe and comfortable experience onboard, including leather reclining seats, family-friendly travel, free Wi-Fi and USB power sockets, and plenty of luggage space."

Customers are encouraged to book early to secure their free child place and to guarantee a seat for travel.