‘Rapid’ review of Shrewsbury’s gyratory system ordered as councillors told ‘lives at risk’

A council committee has agreed to launch a “rapid task and finish group” to delve into the finer details of what happened, what went wrong, and produce a report to go to Shropshire Council’s cabinet in December.

The chairman of the Shropshire & Wrekin Fire Authority told a meeting scrutinising the work carried out near the railway station that fire engines have been “using the bus lane” to get away from jams caused.

“It is putting lives and property at risk and a solution needs to be found,” said Councillor David Minnery at a meeting on Thursday.

A Shropshire Council scrutiny committee met on Thursday to discuss the bus lane issue. Picture: Screengrab of council YouTube channel

Councillor Minnery told Shropshire Council’s economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee that fire engines were finding the situation “untenable”.

“We are very disappointed at the lack of consultation on this.”

He told the committee that there is a video on social media showing a fire engine “embedded in traffic” and “unable to proceed.”

The councillor said he had a recent conversation with the fire chief who told him that “he is still seriously concerned.”

“We have had instances where people and property have been put at risk.”

The committee was told that vehicles with blue lights have been using the cycle lane as a way of getting through.

Councillor Minnery said that this itself was not “not a solution” and could be a risk to cyclists who are hard of hearing or wearing headphones.

“It is totally unacceptable,” he added.

Call for emergency services to be included in a safety review

The committee discussed a wide range of issues associated with the new look gyratory and problems with traffic and how the contract had been awarded and managed. Councillors want to see the emergency services included in a safety review.

The committee was also told that there had been “glitches” with new high tech lights which have needed fixing.

A councillor wanted to see a change of the sequencing of traffic lights at the Chester Street-Smithfield Road junction. An officer told him that this could be looked at.

Council leader Councillor Heather Kidd said: “I have never know the traffic as bad as it was on Monday and Tuesday of this week. It was far worse than I have ever seen it. In the early morning it was horrendous.

“It has been taking me one hour and 10 minutes to do a trip supposed to be 40 minutes.”

She added that she wants the council to work with train company Transport for Wales about sorting out issues at car park at the front of the railway station.

“People cannot get out of the car park,” she said. “On one occasion a lady got out of her car and was directing the traffic.”

Committee chairman Councillor Ed Potter said he wanted to see a “safety review” carried out as soon as possible.

Councillors also want to see how the work was procured and how the contract is managed.

Councillor Potter said: “Our duty is to tackle this and to get a grip on this as best we can.

“It will make a change for Shropshire Council to be actually getting on with the job.”

He added that he wants to make sure that this kind of issues identified “does not happen again.”

The council’s cabinet is set to get an update at a meeting next week.

Councillor Kidd added that she is “hoping that the lessons learned can be applied to other schemes that are taking place now.