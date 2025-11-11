Fire crews help to make road safe following collision in Bridgnorth

The crews from Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Wellington were called to reports of the collision in Bridgnorth at around 7.06pm, with a rescue tender and operations officer also attending.

They found two cars with no one trapped and worked to make the vehicles electronically safe before leaving the scene at 9.27pm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.06pm, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

"Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used small gear equipment to deal with the incident, which was a Road traffic collision involving two vehicles, with no persons trapped.

"Crews made vehicles electrically safe and left the scene at 7.27pm."