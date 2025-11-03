Firefighters called to six-vehicle crash on M54

The incident took place between Junction 3 for Cosford and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton, on the eastbound carriageway.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to a crash involving six vehicles at around 7.09am today (Monday).

It said that three fire crews were sent to the scene.

An update said that the crews had worked to make sure the vehicles were safe, with the incident under control by 7.34am.

There have been some delays on the route, although they had largely eased by around 8.50am.