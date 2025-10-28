Man treated by paramedics after crash on country lane near Shropshire/Wales border

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision at around 6.49pm on Monday (October 27), with multiple crews responding.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) spokesperson said the incident was reported to have taken place on a country lane between Lower Wallop and Rowley - around 12 miles from Shrewsbury.

The fire service sent crews from Minsterley and Wellington fire stations, with four fire crews in total attending the incident.

An operations officer was also in attendance to help coordinate the emergency response.

Land ambulance crews and West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

An SRFS spokesperson said firefighters made one car "safe". They added that a male casualty was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Cres from Mid and West Wales Fire Service also provided assistance.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 8pm. West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for information.