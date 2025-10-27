New Ryanair flights from Birmingham to Rome and Lapland set off as part of 2025 Winter Schedule

The UK’s number one passenger airline will operate several flights per week on these exciting new Winter 2025 routes, providing customers in the West Midlands with even more choice at Europe’s lowest fares.

These are two of the 39 routes that Ryanair is operating to and from Birmingham Airport this winter, with the first lot of flights setting off on Monday, October 27.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Ryanair’s Comms Director, Jade Kirwan, said: “We’re pleased to see the first flights of our new Winter 2025 routes from Birmingham take off today, carrying lots of cheerful passengers heading away for a well-warranted winter break.

"These exciting new Winter 2025 routes to Rome Ciampino and Rovaniemi will operate several times per week, adding to Ryanair’s already robust UK Winter 2025 schedule, offering even more choice at the lowest fares.

"Ryanair’s full UK Winter 2025 schedule is available to book now at ryanair.com.”