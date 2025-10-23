'Big changes are on the way' - Transport boosts in Shrewsbury will be 'just the ticket', says MP

That's according to Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, who says "big changes" are on the way, as she continues her campaign to improve transport infrastructure in the county town.

Mrs Buckley is calling for the reinstatement of a direct rail link to London, as well as the introduction of evening and Sunday bus services.

Following the launch of a new report by the Railway Industry Association (RIA) on Tuesday, Mrs Buckley was congratulated in Parliament for founding the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group (STIG) that brings together key transport stakeholders - including rail and bus operators, the Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

On Wednesday Shrewsbury BID revealed that funding had been secured to launch a Shrewsbury night bus trial this winter, providing late-night transport for hospitality works, residents and visitors to the town.

"Big changes are on the way in terms of both rail transport and bus services - and I believe they'll prove just the ticket for local businesses, for individual passengers, for young and old alike," said Julia Buckley MP.

"It was really lovely to receive warm congratulations from the Railway Industry Association for setting up STIG which is now starting to deliver real change for Shrewsbury."

Mrs Buckley said the group played a key role in securing an additional train service between Cardiff and Shrewsbury, continues to campaign for the return of direct trains to London, and has submitted funding bids aimed at making better use of Shrewsbury Railway Station. Work is also ongoing to develop a "master plan" for a broader station upgrade.

She said the group helped see the removal of disused telephone kiosks from the station's forecourt and has encouraged Shrewsbury Station to become a key partner for major festivals.

She added that the group has opened discussions with Arriva about introducing potential night-time and Sunday bus services.

"I felt it was important that all the partners come together to see how best we can improve public transport locally," Mrs Buckley added.

"We are making good progress on a number of fronts including my determination to build on my pledge to extend bus services later into the evening and on Sundays in Shrewsbury.

"Meanwhile, we continue to fight for direct trains between Shrewsbury and London, and of course our exciting plans to upgrade the station building."

The RIA report, launched this week, calls for a new investment model for railway stations to support improvements in transport, housing, and economic growth.

MP Julia Buckley (middle right) and Tim Pritchard from Shropshire Council recently welcomed Chris Pike from the Rail Industry Association (left), Aarti Gupta from Investment Group Constain Group PLC to Shrewsbury

Julia Buckley MP added: "We are lucky to have such a beautiful, Grade II listed railway station in Shrewsbury, but I believe that it could be far better utilised than at present.

"This report looks at models for greater investment in and use of our railway stations, and we were joined by MPs from across the country who similarly want improvements to their stations and surrounding areas.

"I continue to make the case for Shrewsbury to be a pilot station as part of this model."