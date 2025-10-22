First phase of roadside services on the outskirts of Newtown is given the green light

The proposal is for a petrol filling station and drive through restaurant to be built on land just off the Newtown bypass near the Glandulas caravan park and David Davies roundabout.

In May it was revealed that Euro Garages on the Move which runs petrol filling stations across the UK had lodged a reserved matters application with county planners which detailed the first phase of this development.

An outline planning application was approved in May 2024 which settled the principle of being allowed to develop the site.

This application had been made by local developers Melrose Bros Ltd who have now sold the site.

This outline proposal included a hotel and pub – which would be expected to be part of any further phases of development at the site.

The application includes associated works as well as two jet wash bay and six “rapid” electric vehicle charging bays.

The petrol station would have a floor surface space of 477 square metres while the drive through restaurant would be 165 square metres.

Due to the colour scheme for the restaurant provided in documents that form part of the application – there has been speculation that this building would be a Starbucks coffee shop.

Rebecca Yates of EG on the Move said: “The site is located off the A489 bypass roundabout, on the eastern approach to the town.

“The site has been identified as an ideal location for commercial facilities to serve those travelling through Mid-Wales along the A489.”

Senior planning officer Rhian Griffiths said: “The proposed buildings are of typical appearance for their intended uses and are reflective of other existing buildings of the same use which can be seen in the area.

“No concerns are raised in this regard, and the material schedules are considered to be appropriate.

“The development is proportionate to its setting and function, and it does not give rise to concerns regarding adverse impact on the surrounding area.

“The scale and footprint are appropriate for the intended use and are consistent with similar facilities in comparable locations.”

Due to this, Ms Griffiths’ decision was to approve the application subject to conditions.