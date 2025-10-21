'Risks marginalising services' - Government accused of sidelining south Shropshire rail services in reforms

Stuart Anderson MP has warned that reforms could "marginalise" services on the Welsh Marches line, including those serving Church Stretton and Ludlow.

More than half of rail operators have now moved into public ownership, with all passenger services expected to be transferred by the end of 2027. Further legislation will establish Great British Railways, which will oversee everything from timetables to infrastructure.

However, the Church Stretton and District Rail Users' Association has warned that the changes could "negatively impact" communities in south Shropshire, saying there is a "clear risk" that smaller stations will be left behind.

Mr Anderson said south Shropshire risks losing out because services run by open access operators, devolved governments, and local authorities are excluded from integration plans - meaning that while Great British Railways will manage the tracks, those operators will continue to run trains independently.

He said the previous government had promised a "joint working agreement" between Transport for Wales and Great British Railways to improve services across Wales, the West Midlands, and the West of England. But he added that the current administration has since confirmed operators will "remain responsible" for setting fares on their own routes.

With legislation to create Great British Railways expected soon, Mr Anderson has urged ministers to clarify how excluded operators can still benefit, echoing calls from the Union Connectivity Review, which highlighted the need for greater investment in the Welsh Marches - where around 76,000 people travel between Wales and England for work each day.

He said: "Every day, almost 100,000 people travel between England and Wales for work. The Union Connectivity Review made the case for improved investment in the area known as the Welsh Marches. This would help to unleash rural prosperity.

"As part of this, rail reforms had great potential to end fragmentation and deliver more reliable services with simpler tickets. Given this situation, I am greatly concerned that the Government's plans could instead marginalise train services in the Welsh Marches, like Church Stretton and Ludlow.

"The last government had pledged to deliver a joint working agreement with Wales, which operates much of this line. Regrettably, the current government does not appear to have not made any visible progress on this.

"Ahead of any further legislation being introduced, I have invited ministers to meet with me and Church Stretton Town Council to discuss these concerns."