'Bold' move to clear Shropshire highways adoption backlog in place

That is what Councillor Duncan Borrowman told members of Llanyblodel Parish Council.

The Liberal Democract representative for Llanymynech, who is also the chair of Shropshire Council, said highways adoptions “have taken up a lot of his time” and when he gets an answer, it is always “buying more time”.

“After exerting extensive pressure, the Cabinet members for highways and planning met with the most senior highways officer,” said Cllr Borrowman.

The Guildhall in Shrewsbury, home of Shropshire Council. Picture: LDRS

“It has become appaerent that there are 240 higghway adoptions involving approximately 3,000 houses that have been stuck in the process for up to 10 years. They have been told that a ‘bold’ move is in process to clear them all.

“We will wait and see.”

Councillor David Walker, Cabinet member for planning, said: “We recognise that there are a large number of roads awaiting adoption and that this is a concern for many residents – and one shared by shared by councillors, officers and the administration.

“However, officers are working hard on a plan to tackle this issue and this is due to be considered by Cabinet in the near future. We’ll provide a update once this plan is in place.”