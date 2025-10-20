Roadworks set to cause disruption outside school near Shrewsbury

A 20mph speed limit will be put in place by Longden School to improve the safety of children, residents and other road users during peak times.

This will see variable message signs, other signage, and new road markings installed, and is one of 20 schools that will see speed restrictions introduced by March.

A 20mph scheme is to be in place outside Longden School. Picture: Google

Work will start during half term, with Shrewsbury Road closed from October 29 to 31 from 9.30am to 3pm. This is so ducting/cabling for the electrical connections to the signs can be installed under the road surface, with the road being too narrow for the work to be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

Shropshire Council say that, at a later date to be confirmed, temporary lights will be set up while work is carried out to instal the remaining sign posts and signs, and to undertake the electrical connections.

Caroline Higgins, Longden Parish Council clerk, said that all of the work cannot be completed during half term because Shropshire Council is still waiting for some equipment. Therefore, she said, there will be some disruption during term time.

“The school will be kept informed nearer the time and will be able to share the information with parents,” said Ms Higgins.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said a signed diversion will be in place during the closures with access to the works area being restricted to essential highway personnel, residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure (where applicable), pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians, emergency vehicles, and utility or public service vehicles when safe to do so.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk.