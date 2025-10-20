Since April the Welsh Government has been working closely with local councils to deliver on its commitment of ‘Fixing our roads’.

The local government borrowing initiative has enabled local councils across Wales to fix or prevent around107,000 potholes across 216 miles of local roads in Wales.

Whilst on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) around 24,000 potholes have been fixed or prevented on more than 50 miles of road in the same period, thanks to Welsh Government funding.

Main roads fixed in Mid Wales include the A483 Welshpool and Newtown bypasses and the A470 at Caersws.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Fixing our roads is a priority for this government.

“We are only six months into this programme, but I am delighted with the fantastic progress that’s been made so far, and there’s a lot more to come.

“We are now seeing the results of the additional £25m investment in our main roads, and the support for our local authorities to fix local roads.

“This work is already making a real difference to communities across Wales, addressing long-standing issues now, to make our roads more resilient for the future.”