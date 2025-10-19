A part of Telford’s heritage, or a magnet for anti-social behaviour? - Councillors debate brick built bus stops

The shelters on opposite sides of Wrekin Drive, at The Parade, have served the community for years but they have attracted all sorts of unsavoury and anti-social behaviour, a meeting heard.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council at its meeting on Monday, October 13, 2025. Picture; LDRS

A councillor this week said she thought it was a “damn shame” to lose a part of the area’s heritage. But others see them as places used as toilets – or worse – and want them replaced with modern see-through stops with a “living roof”.

One of the shelters at The Parade in Donnington. Picture: Google Maps

Donnington & Muxton Parish Council had previously agreed to hand over the two bus stops at The Parade to Telford & Wrekin Council which plans to replace them.

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Labour, Donnington) is a parish councillor as well as being the cabinet member for the economy and transport at the borough.

Councillor Vickers said: “I’ve spoken at length with residents, and this is a clear change they strongly support and have consistently called for.

“Working with Donnington and Muxton Parish Council, Telford & Wrekin Council is already in the process of transferring ownership and two shelters will be replaced.”

He added that the enclosed nature of brick-built shelters makes the area within them more susceptible to anti-social behaviour.

“In response, they will be replaced with transparent models made from recycled plastic – the Etesian green Arun design, which features a living roof planted with sedum – a low maintenance, drought resistant succulent, and is already in use elsewhere in the borough.

“We continue to support community-led projects that enhance the appearance of existing shelters, including repainting and mural designs.

“Where there’s interest, we’re keen to build on the success of schemes delivered to date.”

The issue was raised at a meeting of Donnington & Muxton Parish Council earlier this week.

The council has been offered the chance to paint the dozen or so brick-built shelters that it will have left. It put off a decision on that, pending finding out if the borough has plans to replace any more.

Councillor Jenny Urey (Muxton) told the parish council meeting that “these bus stops are a part of our history including when it was a garrison town in the 1930s.”

“I think it’s a damn shame if we do get rid of them.”

Councillor Fiona Doran (Donnington West Ward), chairing the meeting said: “I don’t feel comfortable standing at bus stops where someone’s had a pee.”

But councillor Urey replied: “It’s a lot more comfortable than these ones without benches.”