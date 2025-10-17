Severn Valley Railway shortlisted for three national rail awards - including landslip repair team

The heritage railway has been announced as a finalist in three categories at this year's prestigious RailStaff Awards.

In its first ever entry to the competition, the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has been shortlisted in: Project Team or Person Award (under £5 million) - The Mor Brook Bridge Team; Rail Engineer of the Year - Antony Bartlam; and Rail Ambassador of the Year - Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster.

Both Antony Bartlam, who played a key role in the Mor Brook Bridge repair project, and managing director Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster are amongst the individual finalists, reflecting the expertise and leadership behind the railway’s success.

In January, a serious landslip at the Mor Brook Bridge left part of the SVR's track between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade, suspended in mid-air, and impassable.

Antony Bartlam is a finalist for the RailStaff award for Rail Engineer of the Year. Picture: SVR

While 12 miles of the line remained open, the railway was unable to operate services from Bridgnorth for several months. Repairs were completed in late July, marked by a special reopening event featuring the world-famous Flying Scotsman.

Now, the team responsible for the restoration is being recognised on a national stage. The SVR will go head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the UK rail industry at the awards.

"This is the very first time the SVR has entered the RailStaff Awards, so to reach the finals in all three of our nominated categories is absolutely incredible," said Lesley Carr, the SVR's head of communications.

Part of the Mor Brook Bridge team was a group of volunteers drawn from across the mainline rail sector. Picture: SVR

"We’re flying the flag for the heritage sector and showing that the professionalism, skills and passion here at the SVR are on a par with the wider rail industry."

The shortlisting process was determined through a public vote, and the SVR has expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported its nominations.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from our visitors, members and volunteers," Lesley added. “It means so much to know that people value what we do and have helped us on our way to the finals."

SVR managing director Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster is a finalist for RailStaff award for Rail Ambassador of the Year. Picture: SVR

The RailStaff Awards celebrate individuals and teams who go the extra mile for colleagues, passengers, and the wider public - recognising dedication, innovation, and excellence across the rail sector.

Lesley continued: "To be recognised alongside national rail organisations really highlights the calibre of the people we have at the Severn Valley Railway. Antony, Gus and the Mor Brook Bridge team have all made exceptional contributions, and we couldn’t be prouder."

The winners will be announced at the RailStaff Awards ceremony on November 27.