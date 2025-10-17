Rural lane in North Shropshire still being flooded despite improvement works

Minutes from a Llanyblodwel Parish Council on September 11 show that the issue in Turners Lane, off the A495 in Llynclys, has been going on for over two years.

On August 16, 2023, a site visit took place between the clerk, councillors, a highways technician and a resident. The source of the issue, report the minutes, is on the nearby Llynclys Hill which is owned by Shropshire Wildlife Trust (SWT).

It says that Shropshire Council would liaise with them to discuss a possible solution because when the water reaches Turners Lane, it become a highways issue. The minutes also says that Shropshire Council would also liaise with the Rights of Way team because the bridleway was now barely rideable.

Turners Lane is still reportedly experiencing flooding issues caused by Llynclys Hill. Picture: Google

An update on October 3, 2024 shows that the parish council spoke to SWT and affected residents with a way forward being agreed.

However, speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, parish clerk Amy Jones says that despite work taking place, the issue has not improved. The council therefore asked Councillor Duncan Borrowman, who represents Llanymynech, to follow it up and have the site looked at again before the winter.

Tom Freeland, head of nature reserves at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We had not been notified of the ongoing flooding issues at Turners Lane but are committed to working with the appropriate authorities and locals to address them.”

Shropshire Council has also been contacted.