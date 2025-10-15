Sorting out the lanes! Rural Shropshire parish to take the lead in sorting out potholes

Due to the financial emergency engulfing Shropshire Council, the liberal Democract-led administration has already said it is willing for town and parish councils, voluntary groups and communities to “take ownership” of local priorities.

One area of the county that is happy to do just that is Church Preen, Hughley & Kenley Parish Council (CPHKPC).

Minor potholes that need fixing. Picture: Chris Naylor

Situated between Wenlock Edge and Acton Burnell, the parish has 23km of country lanes with none being A or B classified roads. Therefore, it is a low priority for Shropshire Council’s highways team, with many stretches getting little or no care. Signs are left neglected, drains are blocked, and road surfaces become deteriorated.

An overgrown hedge blocks visibility. Picture: Chris Naylor

It means, for people living there, getting out and are about can become a nightmare, with many relying on a car.

Blocked ditches has caused flooding. Picture: Chris Naylor

That is why CPHKPC want offering to be a pilot and take the local lead in looking after its lanes. A small sub-committee would meet monthly and agree the priority needs with Shropshire highways, ensure adequate training is given, submit photo records and notes of all work done, and maintain regular accounts and stock records.

A risk assessment would be done on each day or job, with initial priorities agreed from signs maintenance, drains checking, ditch clearance, minor pothole repairs, lighting checking, and litter/fly tipping clearance.

Loose grit is making a junction dangerous. Picture: Chris Naylor

To enable the jobs can be done effectively, CPKHPC would ask Shropshire Council to loan cones and road work signs, help with effective training, provide road repair materias, for example basic tarmac and tools, and check on its existing public liability cover and any necessary upgrades.

A monthly catch-up and quarterly review would then be carried out.

Blocked drains are needing attention. Picture: Chris Naylor

Councillor Chris Naylor (Lib Dems, Burnell) said the inspiration came from Devon County Council, who allow town and parish councils to deliver minor highway works.

“From day one, meeting residents and the parish council here, people have been saying the lanes are dreadful – and they want to help sort them out,” said Cllr Naylor.

“They get it that Shropshire Council has very limited resources – but these are farmers and other practical people who know how to fix drains, sort hedges, clear signs – and even the smaller potholes.

“And everyday they see stuff they could sort, saving everyone time and money – ‘a stitch in time saves nine’.

A school sign is obscured by a hedge. Picture: Chris Naylor

“Other parishes have offered such local teams in the past, but been asked for big money deposits and extra insurance – and not backed with county advice and support.

“So I’m delighted Heather Kidd and Alex Wagner – as leader and deputy leader – are looking for proposals like this, to do better for less, to save costs locally.

Signs are obscured by a hedge. Picture: Chris Naylor

“This parish is raring to get stuck in. I’ll be joining the team myself – with shovel or shears – too.”

Richard Roycroft, chair of CPKHPC, said Councillor David Vasmer, Cabinet member for highways, has recently been on site, as has the highways team.

“But there’s so much more to do,” said Mr Roycroft.

“I’m really pleased the parish council have backed this proposal and I know a lot of us are keen to help.”

Fly tipping that was picked up. Picture: Chris Naylor

Penny Hayward, who lives in Church Preen, said she avoids using the lands for fear of damaging her car.

“There is also a finger post sign opposite me that’s been in a sad state of disrepair for years,” she said.

“I do hope that’s the kind of things the new team can sort out.”

One person who is keen to help is Simon Martin.

A local litter haul. Picture: Chris Naylor

“I’ve been picking up litter and flytipping as a volunteer for years now because I know if I don’t, the council isn’t going to get out here,” he said.

“I know others like me want to help, may be a day a month to start. I’m very keen to give this a go.”