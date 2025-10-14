Road between Baschurch and Marton to close for more than a month for landslip repairs

Marton Road, between Marton and Baschurch, will be closed from 9.30am on Monday, October 29 until 5pm on Wednesday, December 3.

Shropshire Council said access will be maintained for residents when it is safe to do so, but all other traffic will be required to follow a signed diversion route.

Residents are being asked to not park on the road during the day while the work is in progress.

Depending on their vehicle type, some road users may be able to follow an alternative diversion route.

The council has also reminded residents that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Any updates will be displayed on yellow advanced warning signs and published online on the One Network roadworks website.

The work will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.