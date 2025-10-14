Calls for speedwatch scheme to tackle accidents on dangerous stretch of A458

The A458 Shrewsbury-to-Welshpool road was discussed during a meeting of Alderbury with Cardeston Parish Council.

A letter from a member of the public cited a string of accidents on the road, particularly at Rowton.

The member of the public said that a great number were caused by driver error, but that there is scope to make the road itself safer. It was resolved that the clerk would write to the highways team requesting an assessment.

The A458 at Halfway House, near Pecknall Lane. Picture: Google

Meanwhile, Councillor Adrian Jones provided an update regarding speeding at Halfway House. He said residents have decided to apply for a community speedwatch scheme, and also install village gates at the slip road entrance.

This is subject to funding of around £1,200 plus VAT. Members agreed that this will come from the parish council.

Speeding in nearby Pecknall Lane, where a 60mph limit applies in a residential area, was also brought up by a member of the public. However, he was told that the stretch of road would be highly unlikely to meet the critera for a 30mph limit, but it might be possible to consider some village gates at the Pecknall end.