Enforcing Oswestry charity’s car park spaces 'will be tricky'

That is the verdict of Oswestry Town Council clerk Arren Roberts after councillors allowed Oswestry Community Action (otherwise known as Qube) to have four spaces in the Smithfield Road car park, and one in the Central car park. The extra spaces would be used for the charity’s transport service.

Oswestry Community Action (Qube) can have four parking spaces in the Smithfield Road car par (pictured), along with one additional space in the Central car park. Picture: Google

Currently, Iceland allows Qube’s vehicles to use their car park. However, the charity is set to relocate to 10 Smithfield Road early next year, meaning it would no longer be feasible to use it.

Therefore, Qube asked the council if four spaces could be allocated in the Smithfield car park for its minibuses, with a car using the Central car park.

Members unanimously approved the request at a town council meeting on Wednesday (October 8).

However, Mr Roberts said that the practicalities, especially around enforcement, will need to be looked at.

“That’s going to be a very tricky issue,” he said.

“If, for example, somebody parks in it and they’re not the Qube minibus, I don’t think we’ll be able to issue a penalty notice. So we will be relying a little bit on good will and a bit of guidance.

“Maybe put in a note saying, ‘please don’t park this space in the future’ and we’ll have to make it clear on the ground.

“There may also be some additional costs in marking the bays.”

Mr Roberts added that there will need to be a review should it not work out, and the town council will accept no liability for the vehicles being parked there.

Councillor Rosie Radford, the Mayor of Oswestry, also said that the Smithield car park is closed at least four times a year, which the charity needs to be aware of, while the council will need to ensure that none of the disabled or parent/child spaces are affected.